HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

HHR traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.21. The stock had a trading volume of 122,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,305. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.75. HeadHunter Group has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $25.84.

HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.26 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 280,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 289,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter worth $337,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 30,606 shares during the last quarter.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of independent states (CIS) region. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae (CV) database and job postings platform providing job seekers and employers with human resource value-added services (HR VAS).

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HeadHunter Group (HHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.