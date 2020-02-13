Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.201 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Healthcare Services Group has increased its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Healthcare Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 68.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Healthcare Services Group to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.58. The company had a trading volume of 155,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,593. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average is $24.62. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $446.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCSG. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

