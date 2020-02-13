Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.69-1.73 for the period.

NYSE HTA traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $32.67. 1,405,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,345. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 192.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.32.

HTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust Of America has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.30.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,038 shares in the company, valued at $13,341,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

