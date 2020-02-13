HedgeTrade (HEDG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.21 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $795.24 million and $1.21 million worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for approximately $2.76 or 0.00026538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009572 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004858 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001268 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

