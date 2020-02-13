Helium (HLM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5.00

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded 40.7% higher against the dollar. Helium has a market cap of $216,803.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00010041 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012086 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000501 BTC.

About Helium

Helium (CRYPTO:HLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 12,825,132 coins and its circulating supply is 12,476,752 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Helium

Helium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

