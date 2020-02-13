Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $10.24 million for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 25.82%.
HNNA stock opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.84. Hennessy Advisors has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57.
About Hennessy Advisors
