Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $10.24 million for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 25.82%.

HNNA stock opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.84. Hennessy Advisors has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

