Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Position Raised by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 731.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,782 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Henry Schein by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Henry Schein by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Henry Schein by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Henry Schein by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.51. The stock had a trading volume of 870,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,431. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $72.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Henry Schein announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSIC. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

