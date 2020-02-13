Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the January 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 512,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

In other news, insider John J. Mcphee sold 16,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $676,748.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $916,035.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Mcphee sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $69,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,701 shares of company stock worth $766,834. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Herman Miller during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Herman Miller during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Herman Miller by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Herman Miller by 289.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MLHR traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.91. The stock had a trading volume of 301,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,038. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average is $44.22. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.66. Herman Miller has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.10 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

