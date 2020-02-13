Highland Capital Management LLC Buys 500 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of HASI opened at $37.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 29.13 and a quick ratio of 29.13. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $37.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.00.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, Director Michael T. Eckhart bought 1,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $28,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,760. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 1,032 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $29,989.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,484 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,585.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.