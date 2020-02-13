Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Highwoods Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Highwoods Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 142.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Highwoods Properties to earn $3.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

HIW opened at $52.03 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $192.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

HIW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.