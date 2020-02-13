Hikari Tsushin Inc. Acquires 9,100 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Hikari Tsushin Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 906,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for 8.6% of Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $48,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,690,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,769 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,599 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 1,800,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,027,000 after acquiring an additional 900,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.01. 373,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,203,623. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average is $50.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $202.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.58%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.