HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HMS were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMSY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HMS by 456.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in HMS during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in HMS during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in HMS during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HMS during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

HMSY opened at $28.18 on Thursday. HMS Holdings Corp has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average is $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13.

HMSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered HMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HMS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.19.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

