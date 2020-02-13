Holderness Investments Co. Purchases 1,378 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,730 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.5% of Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74,287 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.94 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.