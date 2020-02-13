Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 132,567 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.7% of Oakbrook Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Loop Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

Home Depot stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $241.94. 450,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,310,138. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $242.45. The stock has a market cap of $262.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

