Horizen Price Tops $13.74 on Major Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $13.74 or 0.00132171 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, DragonEX, COSS and Cryptopia. Horizen has a total market cap of $115.53 million and $2.50 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.00701920 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00129255 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002300 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001283 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,409,450 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, COSS, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Binance, Graviex, DragonEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.