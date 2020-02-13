Hosking Partners LLP Buys 267,691 Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 122.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 486,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,691 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $18,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 531,520.0% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 26,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 26,576 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in DXC Technology by 276.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in DXC Technology by 311.7% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.54.

NYSE DXC traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,605,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,280. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.93. DXC Technology Co has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $67.83.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.