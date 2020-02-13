Hosking Partners LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,136 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,253 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 3.4% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $140,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $1,214,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $5,596,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $317.49. 658,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,385. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $209.26 and a 12 month high of $316.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.13. The company has a market capitalization of $138.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total value of $516,026.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,280.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,585. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.83.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

