Hosking Partners LLP Decreases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,827,628 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 68,641 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $16,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,869,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 125.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,930,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,841,000 after buying an additional 1,630,200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,191,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $148,313,000 after buying an additional 1,107,718 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 13.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,434,517 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,420,000 after buying an additional 1,104,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,629,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,670,551,000 after buying an additional 1,059,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.01.

Shares of F traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.26. 44,319,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,874,160. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.42%.

In related news, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $177,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,130.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $541,400 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

