Hosking Partners LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in NetEase were worth $32,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the third quarter valued at $213,275,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 917,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,224,000 after acquiring an additional 546,851 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 30.5% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,019,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,481,000 after acquiring an additional 471,970 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the third quarter valued at $65,560,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 70.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 532,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,779,000 after acquiring an additional 220,272 shares during the period. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTES. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.96.

NTES stock traded up $3.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $351.65. The company had a trading volume of 25,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.84. NetEase Inc has a 52-week low of $209.01 and a 52-week high of $358.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.80.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $13.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $11.47. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 37.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

See Also: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.