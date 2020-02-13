Hosking Partners LLP Has $25.39 Million Stake in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its stake in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,066,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 118,623 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in DHT were worth $25,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHT. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DHT by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,457 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 234,860 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,439,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in DHT by 581.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in DHT during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Get DHT alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHT. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday.

DHT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 137,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.75. DHT Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $8.83.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.31 million. DHT had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DHT Holdings Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.69%. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.