Hosking Partners LLP Sells 11,813 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,813 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in United Continental were worth $27,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of United Continental in the third quarter worth approximately $57,667,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of United Continental during the third quarter worth $25,885,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 307.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 382,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,802,000 after acquiring an additional 288,604 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 1,791.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 246,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,830,000 after acquiring an additional 233,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 488,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,068,000 after acquiring an additional 129,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

In other United Continental news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $92,821.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of United Continental in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Continental in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of United Continental from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.09.

UAL stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.60. 139,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,593,126. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $74.44 and a 52 week high of $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.19.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. United Continental’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

