Hosking Partners LLP Sells 21,224 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,111,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 21,224 shares during the period. Scorpio Tankers makes up approximately 1.1% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $43,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $14,556,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 578,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,209,000 after acquiring an additional 350,188 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,144,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,544,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 415,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after acquiring an additional 68,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STNG traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,974. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.03. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

