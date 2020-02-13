Hosking Partners LLP Sells 39,817 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,039,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,817 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $23,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,849,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,449,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,691,000 after acquiring an additional 500,725 shares during the period. Jabodon PT Co. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,123,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 286,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 102,341 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,171,000. Institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of LBTYA traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.10. The company had a trading volume of 76,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,314. Liberty Global PLC has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average is $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Liberty Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.65.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.