Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH) Short Interest Update

Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the January 15th total of 38,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Hoth Therapeutics stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $4.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44. Hoth Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts anticipate that Hoth Therapeutics will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Hoth Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing targeted therapeutics for atopic dermatitis. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop 2 topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures.

