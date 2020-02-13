Howard Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 575 iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after buying an additional 122,346 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000.

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.87. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

