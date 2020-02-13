Howard Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 234.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2,830.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMB opened at $115.86 on Thursday. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.48 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.411 per share. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

