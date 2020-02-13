Howard Y. Ikeda Sells 4,702 Shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) Stock

Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) Director Howard Y. Ikeda sold 4,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $141,012.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,586.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TBNK opened at $29.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.63. Territorial Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $26.16 and a 52-week high of $32.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 26.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TBNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBNK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,676,000 after acquiring an additional 36,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 513,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 9.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $813,000. 48.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.