HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,593 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 11,844 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in HP were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 328.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 43.8% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,686 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 240.1% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,518 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 33,545 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in HP by 73.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,598,374 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $162,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in HP by 6.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 104,193 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 60,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $1,212,640.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,611,014.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HPQ stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.24. 575,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,459,434. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.41.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

