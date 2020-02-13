HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $211.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $182.00 to $211.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on HubSpot from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on HubSpot from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HubSpot from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.18.

HUBS traded up $15.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $199.72. The company had a trading volume of 785,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,273. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.30 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.63. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $137.30 and a 52 week high of $207.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.95 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $152,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total value of $1,555,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,936,651.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,443 shares of company stock worth $4,312,473 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

