Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential downside of 63.75% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.81.
NYSE H traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $88.27. The company had a trading volume of 108,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.41. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $69.03 and a 1-year high of $91.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.43 and its 200-day moving average is $79.01.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in H. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 6.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.74% of the company’s stock.
About Hyatt Hotels
Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.
