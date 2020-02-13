Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential downside of 63.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.81.

NYSE H traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $88.27. The company had a trading volume of 108,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.41. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $69.03 and a 1-year high of $91.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.43 and its 200-day moving average is $79.01.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Peter Fulton sold 11,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $928,926.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $59,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,316 shares in the company, valued at $18,195,481.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 774,415 shares of company stock worth $65,918,962. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in H. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 6.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.74% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

