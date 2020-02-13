Hydro One (TSE:H) PT Raised to C$27.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.12% from the stock’s previous close.

H has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on Hydro One and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Hydro One from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.46.

H traded up C$0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$28.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,742,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,349. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.50. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$20.02 and a 1-year high of C$28.96.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

