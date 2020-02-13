I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.04

I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.04 and traded as high as $7.46. I.D. Systems shares last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 39,298 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $135.61 million, a PE ratio of -33.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Get I.D. Systems alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDSY. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in I.D. Systems in the third quarter worth $155,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in I.D. Systems in the third quarter worth $172,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in I.D. Systems by 5.2% in the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 47,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in I.D. Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in I.D. Systems by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 413,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

I.D. Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions primarily in North America. The company provides integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, monitor, track, and analyze industrial and rental vehicles, as well as transportation assets.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for I.D. Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I.D. Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.