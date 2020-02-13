i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. i3 Verticals updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.91-0.97 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.91-$0.97 EPS.

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $31.40 on Thursday. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.62 million, a P/E ratio of -98.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IIIV shares. TheStreet upgraded i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson lowered i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

In other i3 Verticals news, COO David Scott Meriwether sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $83,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

