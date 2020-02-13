iAnthus Capital (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Trading Up 1.7%

iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ITHUF)’s share price was up 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.25, approximately 177,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 373,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77.

iAnthus Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITHUF)

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. As of April 16, 2019, it operated 21 dispensaries in 11 states. The company is based in New York, New York.

