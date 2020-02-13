Iconic Price Tops $0.0097 (ICON)

Iconic (CURRENCY:ICON) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last week, Iconic has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One Iconic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic has a market cap of $5,765.00 and $16.00 worth of Iconic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006789 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000929 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Iconic Coin Profile

Iconic (CRYPTO:ICON) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Iconic’s total supply is 592,894 coins. Iconic’s official Twitter account is @ICONICTOKEN . Iconic’s official website is iconicproject.com

Iconic Coin Trading

Iconic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

