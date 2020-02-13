ICW Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in 3M by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,314,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,465,075,000 after acquiring an additional 134,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after acquiring an additional 472,084 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in 3M by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,812,615,000 after acquiring an additional 207,380 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,515,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $443,828,000 after acquiring an additional 61,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 545.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,019 shares during the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.37. 1,323,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,446. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.30%.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

