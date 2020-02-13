ICW Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 460,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 16.3% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 28.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,372,000 after acquiring an additional 31,438 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $857,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $111.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,390. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

