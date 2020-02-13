ICW Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,132 Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $4,095,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,168,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,428,530,000 after acquiring an additional 43,640 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 67,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cross Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.48.

Shares of APH stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.28. The stock had a trading volume of 15,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $83.78 and a twelve month high of $110.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $945,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

