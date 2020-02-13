ICW Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,415 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,414.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 39.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

MDY traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $381.42. 322,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,500. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $328.72 and a 52-week high of $383.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.35.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

