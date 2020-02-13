ICW Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAST. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 120.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 19.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.29. 708,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,451,793. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.38.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $640,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FAST. Edward Jones downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $377.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.11.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.