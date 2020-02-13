ICW Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 62.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the second quarter worth about $312,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 3rd quarter valued at about $489,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 138,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares during the period. 56.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

NASDAQ:LANC traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.48. 14,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,671. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 12-month low of $133.77 and a 12-month high of $165.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.69.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $355.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Lancaster Colony’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

