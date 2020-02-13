ICW Investment Advisors LLC Takes $765,000 Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

NYSE K traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.62. 52,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,349. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.61 and its 200-day moving average is $64.88. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $71.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.93.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $6,671,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $40,410,000 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.