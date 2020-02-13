ICW Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Ecolab by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 713,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,747,000 after acquiring an additional 27,456 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 38,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Ecolab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 63,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,291,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $207.63. The stock had a trading volume of 16,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,707. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.83 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.81%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.27.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

