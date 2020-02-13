IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $731.42

IG Design Group PLC (LON:IGR) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $731.42 and traded as low as $724.00. IG Design Group shares last traded at $726.00, with a volume of 479,169 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of IG Design Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.95) price objective on shares of IG Design Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.52) target price on shares of IG Design Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 731.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 649.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.35 million and a P/E ratio of 38.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. IG Design Group’s payout ratio is 0.47%.

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, stationery and creative play, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

