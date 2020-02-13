IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

IG Group (LON:IGG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

IGG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 724.40 ($9.53).

Shares of LON:IGG opened at GBX 665.20 ($8.75) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.81, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.28. IG Group has a 1 year low of GBX 467.40 ($6.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 711.80 ($9.36). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 683.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 632.12.

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

