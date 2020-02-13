IGEN Networks (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of IGEN Networks Corp (OTCMKTS:IGEN) were down 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 847,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 551% from the average daily volume of 130,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

IGEN Networks (OTCMKTS:IGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter.

IGEN Networks Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based services to protect and manage mobile assets. It ofers applications that allow consumers to have an acces to real-time information for the internet-of-things enabled assets. The company was founded on November 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

