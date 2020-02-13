Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys New Stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in WP Carey during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in WP Carey during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in WP Carey during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in WP Carey during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in WP Carey by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 56.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WP Carey in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,053. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. WP Carey Inc has a 1 year low of $72.51 and a 1 year high of $93.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $1.038 dividend. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. WP Carey’s payout ratio is presently 76.99%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.50 per share, with a total value of $185,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $875,679. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

