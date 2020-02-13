Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $1.44 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,155,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,007,296. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.57 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market cap of $121.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total value of $1,343,168.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153,052.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 663,053 shares of company stock worth $84,242,237 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

