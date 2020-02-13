Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $1.55 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 28,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000. Micron Technology makes up approximately 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $209,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NASDAQ MU traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $59.67. 15,202,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,924,154. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.56. The company has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.08.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

