Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $136.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.09. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $90.53 and a fifty-two week high of $146.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDW will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.63.

In other news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $6,971,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 597,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,341,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,822,604. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

